Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Acquires 100,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

