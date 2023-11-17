Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Acquires 100,000 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
