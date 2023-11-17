Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,206 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Microchip Technology worth $251,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,091.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 90,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 83,207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,809,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,092,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

