Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,467 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $314,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 189,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $67.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

