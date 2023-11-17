Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 877,373 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Regions Financial worth $348,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

