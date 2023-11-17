Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $244.89 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,027 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $244,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $258.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

