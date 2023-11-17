Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $338.42 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Diageo worth $338,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $139.68 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

