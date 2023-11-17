Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $353.01 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Target worth $353,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.16.

NYSE TGT opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

