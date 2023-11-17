Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of AON worth $361,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $333.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.00. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

