Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,306 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $335,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $171.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

