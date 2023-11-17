Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of KLA worth $366,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $545.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.15. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $550.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

