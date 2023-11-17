Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.
In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
