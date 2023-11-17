Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$10.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$7.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.