Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06. Chase has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Chase by 8.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

