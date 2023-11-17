Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $794,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 217,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,548,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,887,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 125.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

