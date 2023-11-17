Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

