Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $770,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

