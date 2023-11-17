Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,452,126 shares of company stock worth $13,333,583 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

