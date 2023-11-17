Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 500.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.