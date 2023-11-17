Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

