Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.47 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.59–$0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

