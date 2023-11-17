China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9107 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.58.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

CRPJY opened at $28.07 on Friday. China Resources Power has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Resources Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.