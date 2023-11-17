Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Charles J. Rimer Sells 1,500 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.