Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

