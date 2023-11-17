Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.87-$3.93 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

