Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.1% in the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

