Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.87-$3.93 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.