Citigroup Inc. Acquires 799,434 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,434 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $46,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

