Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,317 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

