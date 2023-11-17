Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aflac worth $54,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

