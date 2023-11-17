Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Teledyne Technologies worth $43,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $389.65 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

