Citigroup Inc. Has $46.44 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.