Citigroup Inc. Has $46.78 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,608 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of FMC worth $46,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.