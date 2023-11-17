Citigroup Inc. Has $52.78 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $344.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.