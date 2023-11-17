Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

