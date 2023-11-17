Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $58,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 722 ($8.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.