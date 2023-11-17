Citigroup Inc. Sells 132,659 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Coterra Energy worth $54,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

