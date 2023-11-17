Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,476,040 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of PDD worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.