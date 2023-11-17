Citigroup Inc. Sells 222,446 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 222,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Mplx worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

