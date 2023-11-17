Citigroup Inc. Sells 256,221 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 256,221 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APH opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

