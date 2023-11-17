Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.2 days.
Clariant Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.
Clariant Company Profile
