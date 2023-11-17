Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.2 days.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.