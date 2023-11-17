Clarius Group LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $229.46 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

