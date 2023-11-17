Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

