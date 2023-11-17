Clarius Group LLC Buys 336 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

