Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

