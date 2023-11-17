Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

