Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

VRSK opened at $237.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.81 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

