Clarius Group LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 314,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,020 shares of company stock worth $1,811,590. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

