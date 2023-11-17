Clarius Group LLC Purchases 732 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 20.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 20.2% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

