Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

