Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1 %

EIX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

