Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

